loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI) Is One Stock You Should Watch

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s traded shares stood at 0.3 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.84, to imply an increase of 3.37% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The LDI share’s 52-week high remains $3.02, putting it -64.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $606.30M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 370.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for loanDepot Inc. (LDI), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LDI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) trade information

After registering a 3.37% upside in the last session, loanDepot Inc. (LDI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8600 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 3.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.10%, and 9.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.52%. Short interest in loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) saw shorts transact 3.12 million shares and set a 10.7 days time to cover.

The extremes give us $1.00 and $2.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LDI has been trading -35.87% off suggested target high and 45.65% from its likely low.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing loanDepot Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. loanDepot Inc. (LDI) shares are 19.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.43% against -0.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 77.40% this quarter before jumping 80.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -14.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $259.39 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $282.35 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $273.27 million and $243.04 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.10% before jumping 16.20% in the following quarter.

LDI Dividends

loanDepot Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. loanDepot Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.32, with the share yield ticking at 17.39% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.