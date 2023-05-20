Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) Has Advanced -19.57% In 2023; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $16.00?

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.89, to imply a decrease of -2.99% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The LIND share’s 52-week high remains $14.99, putting it -51.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.91. The company has a valuation of $566.11M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 333.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LIND a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) trade information

After registering a -2.99% downside in the last session, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.33 this Friday, 05/19/23, dropping -2.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.55%, and -11.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.38%. Short interest in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) saw shorts transact 6.68 million shares and set a 22.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.50, implying an increase of 26.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LIND has been trading -61.78% off suggested target high and 9.0% from its likely low.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) shares are -0.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 73.99% against 10.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 52.50% this quarter before jumping 127.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $119 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $169.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $90.91 million and $109 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.90% before jumping 55.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -18.43% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 10.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

LIND Dividends

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s Major holders

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. insiders hold 35.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.52% of the shares at 114.68% float percentage. In total, 74.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ariel Investments, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.43 million shares (or 13.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $71.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 5.16 million shares, or about 9.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $49.32 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-Aperture Discover Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 3.77 million shares. This is just over 7.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.3 million, or 2.44% of the shares, all valued at about 9.99 million.