Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 18.79% Year-To-Date

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.65. The KYMR share’s 52-week high remains $39.85, putting it -34.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.15. The company has a valuation of $1.63B, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 458.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KYMR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.72.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 31.00 this Friday, 05/19/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.59%, and -12.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.79%. Short interest in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) saw shorts transact 9.62 million shares and set a 24.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.94, implying an increase of 45.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31.00 and $93.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KYMR has been trading -213.66% off suggested target high and -4.55% from its likely low.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kymera Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) shares are 1.58% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 7.32% against 11.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.70% this quarter before jumping 20.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $13.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.52 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.51 million and $15.51 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.40% before jumping 25.90% in the following quarter.

KYMR Dividends

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s Major holders

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 7.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.45% of the shares at 113.56% float percentage. In total, 105.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.86 million shares (or 10.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $173.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 4.74 million shares, or about 8.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $140.42 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 2.39 million shares. This is just over 4.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $59.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.83 million, or 3.31% of the shares, all valued at about 57.38 million.