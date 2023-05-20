Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM) Stock Falling -14.40% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.38, to imply an increase of 33.33% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The DERM share’s 52-week high remains $4.50, putting it -226.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.02. The company has a valuation of $16.82M, with an average of 73020.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.58K shares over the past 3 months.

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) trade information

After registering a 33.33% upside in the last session, Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9000 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 33.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.75%, and -14.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.12%. Short interest in Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) saw shorts transact 32460.0 shares and set a 3.24 days time to cover.

Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Journey Medical Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) shares are -31.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.18% against 13.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -462.50% this quarter before jumping 25.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $16.18 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.33 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.3 million and $18.29 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -30.50% before jumping 0.20% in the following quarter.

DERM Dividends

Journey Medical Corporation has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Journey Medical Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM)’s Major holders

Journey Medical Corporation insiders hold 54.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.41% of the shares at 33.97% float percentage. In total, 15.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by B. Riley Financial, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.77 million shares (or 6.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Perkins Capital Management, Inc. with 0.22 million shares, or about 1.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.34 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and World Funds Tr-Perkins Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 25394.0 shares. This is just over 0.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42407.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22000.0, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about 42240.0.