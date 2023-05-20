Is Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX: WLMS) Expensive At $0.53? Check These Facts.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX:WLMS)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.53, to imply a decrease of -20.82% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The WLMS share’s 52-week high remains $1.92, putting it -262.26% down since that peak but still an impressive -18.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $14.65M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 58.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WLMS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX:WLMS) trade information

After registering a -20.82% downside in the last session, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9600 this Friday, 05/19/23, dropping -20.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -40.46%, and -44.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.04%. Short interest in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX:WLMS) saw shorts transact 63770.0 shares and set a 2.37 days time to cover.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) shares are -52.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.11% against 3.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.00% this quarter before falling -135.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $64.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $66.3 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -626.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

WLMS Dividends

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX:WLMS)’s Major holders

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. insiders hold 14.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.40% of the shares at 63.27% float percentage. In total, 54.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wynnefield Capital Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.46 million shares (or 25.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Minerva Advisors LLC with 1.89 million shares, or about 7.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.94 million.

We also have Bertolet Capital Tr-Pinnacle Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Bertolet Capital Tr-Pinnacle Value Fund holds roughly 0.72 million shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.37 million, or 1.45% of the shares, all valued at about 0.37 million.