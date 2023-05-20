Is Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.74, to imply an increase of 2.45% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The VERV share’s 52-week high remains $43.00, putting it -156.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.70. The company has a valuation of $1.07B, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 766.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give VERV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.9.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) trade information

After registering a 2.45% upside in the last session, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.65 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 2.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.51%, and 5.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.49%. Short interest in Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) saw shorts transact 13.12 million shares and set a 17.26 days time to cover.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Verve Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) shares are -32.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -20.27% against 13.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.10% this quarter before falling -15.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $680k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $730k.

VERV Dividends

Verve Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Verve Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s Major holders

Verve Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 9.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.10% of the shares at 116.64% float percentage. In total, 105.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alphabet Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 10.55 million shares (or 17.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $152.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.83 million shares, or about 11.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $98.44 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 3.16 million shares. This is just over 5.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $60.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.74 million, or 4.43% of the shares, all valued at about 39.51 million.