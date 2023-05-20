Is Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO) Expensive At $4.00? Check These Facts.

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.00, to imply a decrease of -2.68% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The TORO share’s 52-week high remains $26.00, putting it -550.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.42. The company has a valuation of $72.20M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) trade information

After registering a -2.68% downside in the last session, Toro Corp. (TORO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.48 this Friday, 05/19/23, dropping -2.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.59%, and 4.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.22%. Short interest in Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) saw shorts transact 0.67 million shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

Toro Corp. (TORO) estimates and forecasts

TORO Dividends

Toro Corp. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Toro Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO)’s Major holders

Toro Corp. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.29% of the shares at 0.29% float percentage. In total, 0.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 23498.0 shares (or 0.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $93992.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 22731.0 shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $90924.0.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds roughly 22731.0 shares. This is just over 0.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $90924.0