InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.37, to imply a decrease of -1.44% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The INM share’s 52-week high remains $21.25, putting it -1451.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $4.64M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 617.09K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -1.44% downside in the last session, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5170 this Friday, 05/19/23, dropping -1.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.13%, and 4.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.18%. Short interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) saw shorts transact 93820.0 shares and set a 0.5 days time to cover.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 111.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $321k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $470k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5k and $4k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6,320.00% before jumping 11,650.00% in the following quarter.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 0.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.48% of the shares at 3.49% float percentage. In total, 3.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 77500.0 shares (or 2.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 18819.0 shares, or about 0.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $25782.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 556.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $761.0