IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) Stock Gained 189.29% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.24, to imply an increase of 2.86% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The INAB share’s 52-week high remains $3.95, putting it -21.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.02. The company has a valuation of $75.14M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) trade information

After registering a 2.86% upside in the last session, IN8bio Inc. (INAB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.48 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 2.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 37.87%, and 189.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.26%. Short interest in IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) saw shorts transact 1.19 million shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

IN8bio Inc. (INAB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing IN8bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. IN8bio Inc. (INAB) shares are 111.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.12% against 11.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.10% this quarter before jumping 28.90% for the next one.

INAB Dividends

IN8bio Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IN8bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB)’s Major holders

IN8bio Inc. insiders hold 25.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.88% of the shares at 11.88% float percentage. In total, 8.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Voss Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 1.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Stonegate Investment Group, LLC with 0.23 million shares, or about 0.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.75 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IN8bio Inc. (INAB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 0.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 68700.0, or 0.28% of the shares, all valued at about 0.22 million.