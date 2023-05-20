IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.03, to imply an increase of 21.91% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The IMCC share’s 52-week high remains $11.50, putting it -1016.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.59. The company has a valuation of $18.81M, with an average of 71710.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 42.74K shares over the past 3 months.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) trade information

After registering a 21.91% upside in the last session, IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1100 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 21.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 47.02%, and 52.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.66%. Short interest in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) saw shorts transact 38290.0 shares and set a 1.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.11, implying an increase of 7.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.11 and $1.11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMCC has been trading -7.77% off suggested target high and -7.77% from its likely low.

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing IM Cannabis Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) shares are -69.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 84.30% against 17.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 101.00% this quarter before jumping 100.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $14.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.82 million and $14.17 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -39.50% before jumping 5.90% in the following quarter.

IMCC Dividends

IM Cannabis Corp. has its next earnings report out between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IM Cannabis Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)’s Major holders

IM Cannabis Corp. insiders hold 33.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.65% of the shares at 6.95% float percentage. In total, 4.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lynwood Capital Management Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.46 million shares (or 4.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with 0.23 million shares, or about 2.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.24 million.

We also have AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Wasatch Microcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF holds roughly 0.23 million shares. This is just over 2.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.15 million, or 1.32% of the shares, all valued at about 0.15 million.