Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) Shares Fall :-97.0% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.32, to imply an increase of 1.77% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The HROW share’s 52-week high remains $28.25, putting it -32.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.65. The company has a valuation of $788.84M, with an average of 0.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 437.60K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Harrow Health Inc. (HROW), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HROW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) trade information

After registering a 1.77% upside in the last session, Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.41 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 1.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.27%, and -10.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.44%. Short interest in Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) saw shorts transact 2.18 million shares and set a 6.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.13, implying an increase of 42.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32.40 and $42.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HROW has been trading -97.0% off suggested target high and -51.97% from its likely low.

Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Harrow Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) shares are 104.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.00% against 3.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 73.90% this quarter before jumping 133.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 56.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $29.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.77 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.32 million and $23.15 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.20% before jumping 63.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 25.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

HROW Dividends

Harrow Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Harrow Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)’s Major holders

Harrow Health Inc. insiders hold 8.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.70% of the shares at 69.26% float percentage. In total, 63.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Opaleye Management Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.77 million shares (or 12.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $79.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Braidwell LP with 1.45 million shares, or about 4.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $30.74 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.78 million shares. This is just over 2.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.53 million, or 1.78% of the shares, all valued at about 8.0 million.