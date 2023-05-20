Gran Tierra Energy Inc. At $5.68: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.68, to imply a decrease of -4.05% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The GTE share’s 52-week high remains $21.50, putting it -278.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.39. The company has a valuation of $253.44M, with an average of 0.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 322.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GTE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

After registering a -4.05% downside in the last session, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.99 this Friday, 05/19/23, dropping -4.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.25%, and -33.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.63%. Short interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) saw shorts transact 77840.0 shares and set a 0.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.28, implying an increase of 67.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.62 and $36.69 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GTE has been trading -545.95% off suggested target high and -34.15% from its likely low.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -16.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50k.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 47.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 226.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.58 million shares (or 15.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is GMT Capital Corp with 2.41 million shares, or about 6.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $21.19 million.