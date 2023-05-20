For Risk-Tolerant Investors, United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) Is Worth A Shot

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.37, to imply an increase of 0.49% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The USM share’s 52-week high remains $32.41, putting it -125.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.12. The company has a valuation of $1.23B, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 295.45K shares over the past 3 months.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) trade information

After registering a 0.49% upside in the last session, United States Cellular Corporation (USM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.41 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 0.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.21%, and -32.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.08%. Short interest in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) saw shorts transact 1.15 million shares and set a 4.82 days time to cover.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing United States Cellular Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. United States Cellular Corporation (USM) shares are -36.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -68.57% against -2.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -36.00% this quarter before jumping 126.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $993.21 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.02 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.03 billion and $1.03 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.30% before dropping -1.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -80.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.80% annually.

USM Dividends

United States Cellular Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. United States Cellular Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM)’s Major holders

United States Cellular Corporation insiders hold 73.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.31% of the shares at 102.80% float percentage. In total, 27.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.47 million shares (or 4.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.48 million shares, or about 2.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $30.76 million.

We also have DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the United States Cellular Corporation (USM) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series holds roughly 0.84 million shares. This is just over 1.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.46 million, or 0.89% of the shares, all valued at about 9.62 million.