Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) Friday – Up 6.03% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.84, to imply a decrease of -1.97% or -$0.56 in intraday trading. The FVRR share’s 52-week high remains $47.66, putting it -71.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.16. The company has a valuation of $1.06B, with an average of 0.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 703.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) trade information

After registering a -1.97% downside in the last session, Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.05 this Friday, 05/19/23, dropping -1.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.36%, and -21.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.46%. Short interest in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) saw shorts transact 2.92 million shares and set a 5.96 days time to cover.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fiverr International Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) shares are -27.80% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 76.06% against 16.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 166.70% this quarter before jumping 61.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $89.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $90.57 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $85.01 million and $82.54 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.90% before jumping 9.70% in the following quarter.

FVRR Dividends

Fiverr International Ltd. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fiverr International Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s Major holders

Fiverr International Ltd. insiders hold 12.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.45% of the shares at 53.13% float percentage. In total, 46.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.82 million shares (or 7.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $98.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC with 1.47 million shares, or about 3.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $51.23 million.

We also have Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund holds roughly 0.59 million shares. This is just over 1.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.52 million, or 1.38% of the shares, all valued at about 15.12 million.