Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Is 9.78% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.76. The ERAS share’s 52-week high remains $10.74, putting it -289.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.49. The company has a valuation of $436.30M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 947.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Erasca Inc. (ERAS), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ERAS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 3.06 this Friday, 05/19/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.83%, and -1.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.96%. Short interest in Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) saw shorts transact 11.39 million shares and set a 12.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying an increase of 80.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ERAS has been trading -624.64% off suggested target high and -226.09% from its likely low.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Erasca Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Erasca Inc. (ERAS) shares are -63.20% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -16.52% against 11.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.70% this quarter before jumping 10.30% for the next one.

ERAS Dividends

Erasca Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Erasca Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s Major holders

Erasca Inc. insiders hold 21.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.62% of the shares at 83.86% float percentage. In total, 65.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Arch Venture Management, Llc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.06 million shares (or 7.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cormorant Asset Management, LP with 10.81 million shares, or about 7.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $29.84 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Erasca Inc. (ERAS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2.43 million shares. This is just over 1.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.83 million, or 1.22% of the shares, all valued at about 5.05 million.