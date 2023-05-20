Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ELVN) On Friday – Up 79.99% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.19, to imply an increase of 0.65% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The ELVN share’s 52-week high remains $25.34, putting it -25.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.04. The company has a valuation of $817.29M, with an average of 93720.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 117.41K shares over the past 3 months.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) trade information

After registering a 0.65% upside in the last session, Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (ELVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.90 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 0.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.07%, and 3.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.41%. Short interest in Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) saw shorts transact 2.08 million shares and set a 13.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.00, implying an increase of 36.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $37.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ELVN has been trading -83.26% off suggested target high and -33.73% from its likely low.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (ELVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enliven Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (ELVN) shares are 9.97% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -900.00% against 13.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 83.90% this quarter before jumping 77.80% for the next one.

ELVN Dividends

Enliven Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enliven Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)’s Major holders

Enliven Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 2.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.60% of the shares at 55.15% float percentage. In total, 53.60% institutions holds shares in the company.