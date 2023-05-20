DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) Has Decreased By 86.30 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.83, to imply an increase of 1.98% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The DRD share’s 52-week high remains $13.85, putting it -17.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.66. The company has a valuation of $1.04B, with an average of 0.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 496.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for DRDGOLD Limited (DRD), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DRD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) trade information

After registering a 1.98% upside in the last session, DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.86 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 1.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.67%, and 9.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.86%. Short interest in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) saw shorts transact 0.72 million shares and set a 2.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.86, implying a decrease of -8.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.72 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DRD has been trading -26.8% off suggested target high and 43.2% from its likely low.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DRDGOLD Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) shares are 94.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.09% against 22.20%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 109.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -21.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

DRD Dividends

DRDGOLD Limited has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DRDGOLD Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.33, with the share yield ticking at 2.80% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s Major holders

DRDGOLD Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.86% of the shares at 13.86% float percentage. In total, 13.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.66 million shares (or 7.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $63.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.88 million shares, or about 1.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $8.42 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 5.06 million shares. This is just over 5.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.03 million, or 1.19% of the shares, all valued at about 9.85 million.