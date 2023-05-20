Douglas Elliman Inc. At $3.29: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.29. The DOUG share’s 52-week high remains $6.27, putting it -90.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.55. The company has a valuation of $284.39M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 498.85K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DOUG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 3.38 this Friday, 05/19/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.67%, and 3.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.16%. Short interest in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) saw shorts transact 1.8 million shares and set a 4.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.50, implying an increase of 26.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $4.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DOUG has been trading -36.78% off suggested target high and -36.78% from its likely low.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Douglas Elliman Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) shares are -16.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -544.44% against -9.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -246.20% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -18.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $217.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $246.92 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $365.35 million and $338.92 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -40.60% before dropping -27.10% in the following quarter.

DOUG Dividends

Douglas Elliman Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 6.08% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)’s Major holders

Douglas Elliman Inc. insiders hold 18.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.65% of the shares at 74.57% float percentage. In total, 60.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.55 million shares (or 13.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $38.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.46 million shares, or about 10.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $27.84 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5.14 million shares. This is just over 6.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.02 million, or 4.76% of the shares, all valued at about 13.21 million.