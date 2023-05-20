CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Has Recovered 37.86% So Far, But Another -121.41% Loss Is Possible.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.06, to imply an increase of 3.42% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The CVAC share’s 52-week high remains $20.06, putting it -121.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.63. The company has a valuation of $2.11B, with an average of 0.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 540.46K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for CureVac N.V. (CVAC), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CVAC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) trade information

After registering a 3.42% upside in the last session, CureVac N.V. (CVAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.24 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 3.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.37%, and 14.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 50.25%. Short interest in CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) saw shorts transact 3.61 million shares and set a 9.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.08, implying an increase of 43.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.09 and $22.29 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVAC has been trading -146.03% off suggested target high and -0.33% from its likely low.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CureVac N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CureVac N.V. (CVAC) shares are 10.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.76% against 11.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -362.50% this quarter before falling -12.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $14.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.09 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $24.84 million and $20.53 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -43.30% before dropping -31.40% in the following quarter.

CVAC Dividends

CureVac N.V. has its next earnings report out between May 23 and May 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CureVac N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Major holders

CureVac N.V. insiders hold 45.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.44% of the shares at 44.80% float percentage. In total, 24.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 12.25 million shares (or 5.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $110.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.81 million shares, or about 1.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $34.55 million.

We also have iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CureVac N.V. (CVAC) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF holds roughly 0.57 million shares. This is just over 0.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.31 million, or 0.14% of the shares, all valued at about 2.82 million.