Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Up 50.69% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 3.33% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.17, to imply an increase of 8.50% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The CGTX share’s 52-week high remains $6.27, putting it -188.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.07. The company has a valuation of $63.21M, with an average of 98860.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 69.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CGTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) trade information

After registering a 8.50% upside in the last session, Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.36 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 8.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 35.63%, and 29.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.33%. Short interest in Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) saw shorts transact 70510.0 shares and set a 1.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.75, implying an increase of 72.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CGTX has been trading -360.83% off suggested target high and -130.41% from its likely low.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cognition Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) shares are 58.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.40% against 11.30%.

CGTX Dividends

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cognition Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)’s Major holders

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 7.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.48% of the shares at 47.15% float percentage. In total, 43.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Pathstone Family Office, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.21 million shares (or 7.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AIGH Capital Management LLC with 2.04 million shares, or about 6.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $4.03 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.49 million shares. This is just over 1.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 66200.0, or 0.23% of the shares, all valued at about 0.14 million.