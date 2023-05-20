Boom Or Bust: Where Is Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) Stock Headed Next?

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.60, to imply an increase of 3.08% or $1.04 in intraday trading. The VTYX share’s 52-week high remains $47.25, putting it -36.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.07. The company has a valuation of $2.17B, with an average of 0.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 853.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VTYX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.71.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

After registering a 3.08% upside in the last session, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 37.74 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 3.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.87%, and -5.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.50%. Short interest in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) saw shorts transact 7.29 million shares and set a 8.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $57.58, implying an increase of 39.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45.00 and $77.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VTYX has been trading -122.54% off suggested target high and -30.06% from its likely low.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ventyx Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) shares are 36.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.33% against 11.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -82.10% this quarter before falling -23.70% for the next one.

VTYX Dividends

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 3.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.94% of the shares at 94.57% float percentage. In total, 90.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.6 million shares (or 13.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $263.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 3.01 million shares, or about 5.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $104.27 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.11 million shares. This is just over 3.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $73.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.98 million, or 1.68% of the shares, all valued at about 33.87 million.