Boom Or Bust: What Are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Future Prospects?

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.30, to imply a decrease of -6.25% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The ZYNE share’s 52-week high remains $1.60, putting it -433.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $16.83M, with an average of 0.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 205.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ZYNE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) trade information

After registering a -6.25% downside in the last session, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3669 this Friday, 05/19/23, dropping -6.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.69%, and -25.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.40%. Short interest in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw shorts transact 90770.0 shares and set a 0.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.10, implying an increase of 94.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.40 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZYNE has been trading -3233.33% off suggested target high and -33.33% from its likely low.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) shares are -47.37% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.76% against 4.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.70% this quarter before falling -5.00% for the next one.

ZYNE Dividends

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 08 and August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s Major holders

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 5.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.53% of the shares at 14.33% float percentage. In total, 13.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.18 million shares (or 4.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.84 million shares, or about 1.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.36 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.52 million shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.51 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 0.8 million.