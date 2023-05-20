Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) Friday â€“ Down -6.67% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $0.15, to imply a decrease of -9.20% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The BBLG shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $1.97, putting it -1213.33% down since that peak but still an impressive -6.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $2.67M, with an average of 1.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 386.35K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BBLG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $Babylon Holdings Limited.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) trade information

After registering a -9.20% downside in the last session, Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3000 this Friday, 05/19/23, dropping -9.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.53%, and -43.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.90%. Short interest in Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 0.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.50, implying an increase of 96.67% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $2.25 and $6.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBLG has been trading -4400.0% off suggested target high and -1400.0% from its likely low.

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) estimates and forecasts

BBLG Dividends

Bone Biologics Corporation has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bone Biologics Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG)â€™s Major holders

Bone Biologics Corporation insiders hold 40.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.31% of the shares at 30.59% float percentage. In total, 18.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.5 million shares (or 8.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Walleye Capital LLC with 0.81 million shares, or about 4.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.21 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 5900.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1738.0