BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) Up 17.58% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.40, to imply a decrease of -1.61% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The BLFS share’s 52-week high remains $26.96, putting it -25.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.53. The company has a valuation of $897.73M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 301.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BLFS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) trade information

After registering a -1.61% downside in the last session, BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.00 this Friday, 05/19/23, dropping -1.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.83%, and 11.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.58%. Short interest in BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) saw shorts transact 2.42 million shares and set a 10.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.71, implying an increase of 30.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $34.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLFS has been trading -58.88% off suggested target high and -26.17% from its likely low.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BioLife Solutions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) shares are -5.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 79.64% against 17.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 88.30% this quarter before jumping 34.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $44.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50.19 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $40.53 million and $42.06 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.20% before jumping 19.30% in the following quarter.

BLFS Dividends

BioLife Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BioLife Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s Major holders

BioLife Solutions Inc. insiders hold 6.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.62% of the shares at 98.21% float percentage. In total, 91.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Casdin Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.57 million shares (or 17.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $162.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.43 million shares, or about 12.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $116.15 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.58 million shares. This is just over 5.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.74 million, or 4.04% of the shares, all valued at about 37.33 million.