At $6.30 Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER) Is Worth A Gamble

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.30, to imply an increase of 18.20% or $0.97 in intraday trading. The BAER share’s 52-week high remains $25.90, putting it -311.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.26. The company has a valuation of $275.75M, with an average of 87020.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 791.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) trade information

After registering a 18.20% upside in the last session, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.56 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 18.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.92%, and 37.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.81%. Short interest in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) saw shorts transact 13410.0 shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) estimates and forecasts

BAER Dividends

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER)’s Major holders

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. insiders hold 68.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.44% of the shares at 332.51% float percentage. In total, 103.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.62 million shares (or 21.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 0.35 million shares, or about 0.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.55 million.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 1.03 million shares. This is just over 2.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.65 million, or 1.48% of the shares, all valued at about 6.58 million.