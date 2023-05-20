ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)’s traded shares stood at 0.81 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.57, to imply an increase of 10.58% or $0.82 in intraday trading. The SPRY share’s 52-week high remains $9.65, putting it -12.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.09. The company has a valuation of $455.75M, with an average of 7.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SPRY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) trade information

After registering a 10.58% upside in the last session, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.19 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 10.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.59%, and 29.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.47%. Short interest in ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) saw shorts transact 3.12 million shares and set a 10.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.67, implying an increase of 48.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPRY has been trading -121.7% off suggested target high and -63.36% from its likely low.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) shares are 31.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 11.49% against 13.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 67.30% this quarter before jumping 58.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 495.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.91 million.

SPRY Dividends

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)’s Major holders

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 34.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.08% of the shares at 85.53% float percentage. In total, 56.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.08 million shares (or 11.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $72.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 8.74 million shares, or about 9.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $56.9 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1.54 million shares. This is just over 1.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.33 million, or 1.41% of the shares, all valued at about 11.89 million.