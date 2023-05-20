American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Surged -42.10% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.15, to imply a decrease of -3.27% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The AREB share’s 52-week high remains $1.54, putting it -926.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.12. The company has a valuation of $2.61M, with an average of 2.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 861.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AREB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

After registering a -3.27% downside in the last session, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1850 this Friday, 05/19/23, dropping -3.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.47%, and -5.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.54%. Short interest in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) saw shorts transact 0.29 million shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.50, implying an increase of 90.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $1.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AREB has been trading -900.0% off suggested target high and -900.0% from its likely low.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.85 million.

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Rebel Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

American Rebel Holdings Inc. insiders hold 4.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.73% of the shares at 1.81% float percentage. In total, 1.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Raymond James & Associates, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 47823.0 shares (or 0.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7149.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 36909.0 shares, or about 0.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $5517.0.

Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 5905.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $882.0