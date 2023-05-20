AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA): Is This The Time To Buy?

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.56, to imply a decrease of -5.45% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The AGBA share’s 52-week high remains $11.81, putting it -657.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.31. The company has a valuation of $99.09M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 947.80K shares over the past 3 months.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) trade information

After registering a -5.45% downside in the last session, AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9600 this Friday, 05/19/23, dropping -5.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.29%, and -22.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.30%. Short interest in AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) saw shorts transact 82410.0 shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) estimates and forecasts

AGBA Dividends

AGBA Group Holding Limited has its next earnings report out between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AGBA Group Holding Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)’s Major holders

AGBA Group Holding Limited insiders hold 90.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.26% of the shares at 23.55% float percentage. In total, 2.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Meteora Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.12 million shares (or 1.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 13625.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $21254.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and RiverNorth Core Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 13625.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21254.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 924.0, or 0.00% of the shares, all valued at about 1441.0.