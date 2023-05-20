After Jumping 3.11% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE: GRNT)?

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.31, to imply a decrease of -11.50% or -$0.69 in intraday trading. The GRNT share’s 52-week high remains $14.00, putting it -163.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.82. The company has a valuation of $727.74M, with an average of 85000.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 59.75K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GRNT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.31.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) trade information

After registering a -11.50% downside in the last session, Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.11 this Friday, 05/19/23, dropping -11.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.11%, and -3.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.20%. Short interest in Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) saw shorts transact 73770.0 shares and set a 1.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 33.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRNT has been trading -50.66% off suggested target high and -50.66% from its likely low.

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Granite Ridge Resources Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) shares are -47.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -46.77% against -23.70%.

GRNT Dividends

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Granite Ridge Resources Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.44, with the share yield ticking at 8.29% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)’s Major holders

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. insiders hold 80.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.89% of the shares at 15.00% float percentage. In total, 2.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.8 million shares (or 2.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Marshall Wace LLP with 0.79 million shares, or about 0.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $4.66 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Granite Ridge Resources Inc. (GRNT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 61330.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 0.32 million.