After Falling -10.07% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR)?

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.41, to imply an increase of 0.84% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The OSUR share’s 52-week high remains $7.82, putting it -44.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.62. The company has a valuation of $504.50M, with an average of 0.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 613.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OSUR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Asure Software Inc.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) trade information

After registering a 0.84% upside in the last session, OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.05 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 0.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.07%, and -22.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.14%. Short interest in OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) saw shorts transact 1.28 million shares and set a 2.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.95, implying an increase of 22.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.50 and $7.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OSUR has been trading -38.63% off suggested target high and -20.15% from its likely low.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing OraSure Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) shares are 4.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 200.00% against 17.80%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -20.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 22.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

OSUR Dividends

OraSure Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. OraSure Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s Major holders

OraSure Technologies Inc. insiders hold 4.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.64% of the shares at 87.22% float percentage. In total, 83.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 13.38 million shares (or 18.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $80.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.16 million shares, or about 7.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $31.21 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5.49 million shares. This is just over 7.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.16 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 10.4 million.