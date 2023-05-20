After A Decline Of -775.0% From The High, Can Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Recover Quickly?

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.80, to imply an increase of 14.29% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The UK share’s 52-week high remains $7.00, putting it -775.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $4.41M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 307.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) trade information

After registering a 14.29% upside in the last session, Ucommune International Ltd (UK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9000 this Friday, 05/19/23, jumping 14.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.29%, and -12.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.86%. Short interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) saw shorts transact 27200.0 shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) estimates and forecasts

UK Dividends

Ucommune International Ltd has its next earnings report out between May 11 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ucommune International Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s Major holders

Ucommune International Ltd insiders hold 7.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.52% of the shares at 52.17% float percentage. In total, 48.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Shen, Neil, Nanpeng. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.3 million shares (or 49.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.12 million shares, or about 2.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.12 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2354.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2401.0