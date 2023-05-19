Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) Thursday – Up 33.63% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s traded shares stood at 10.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.49, to imply a decrease of -0.22% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SPCE share’s 52-week high remains $8.56, putting it -90.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.98. The company has a valuation of $1.28B, with an average of 11.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

After registering a -0.22% downside in the last session, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.61 this Thursday, 05/18/23, dropping -0.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.59%, and 24.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.02%. Short interest in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) saw shorts transact 53.62 million shares and set a 6.13 days time to cover.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) shares are -18.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.94% against 7.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -20.90% this quarter before jumping 12.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 419.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $2.59 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.59 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $357k and $767k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 625.50% before jumping 368.10% in the following quarter.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. insiders hold 18.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.84% of the shares at 47.40% float percentage. In total, 38.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 20.32 million shares (or 7.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $91.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.29 million shares, or about 7.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $91.09 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF holds roughly 11.52 million shares. This is just over 4.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.5 million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about 29.18 million.