Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Stocks Fall -32.76% YTD; What Next For It?

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s traded shares stood at 0.92 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.61, to imply an increase of 3.95% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The UEC share’s 52-week high remains $4.72, putting it -80.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.30. The company has a valuation of $931.54M, with an average of 3.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UEC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

After registering a 3.95% upside in the latest session, Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.69 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 3.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.54%, and -3.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.76%. Short interest in Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) saw shorts transact 42.27 million shares and set a 8.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.85, implying an increase of 61.9% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.75 and $8.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UEC has been trading -216.09% off suggested target high and -120.31% from its likely low.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Uranium Energy Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) shares are -32.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -200.00% against 9.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -166.70% this quarter before falling -200.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 392.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.89 million and $78k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. has its next earnings report out between June 12 and June 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Uranium Energy Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.