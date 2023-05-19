Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Have Inclined 86.01% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s traded shares stood at 17.92 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.59, to imply an increase of 14.96% or $3.2 in intraday trading. The UPST share’s 52-week high remains $54.75, putting it -122.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.93. The company has a valuation of $2.08B, with an average of 13.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST), translating to a mean rating of 3.90. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 8 analyst(s) give UPST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 3 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

After registering a 14.96% upside in the last session, Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.90 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 14.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 46.63%, and 55.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 86.01%. Short interest in Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) saw shorts transact 22.63 million shares and set a 6.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.25, implying a decrease of -100.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UPST has been trading 30.87% off suggested target high and 75.6% from its likely low.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Upstart Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) shares are 13.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -657.14% against 8.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -800.00% this quarter before jumping 125.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -35.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $134.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $152.19 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $228.16 million and $169.42 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -41.20% before dropping -10.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -65.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -191.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

UPST Dividends

Upstart Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Upstart Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

Upstart Holdings Inc. insiders hold 16.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.58% of the shares at 44.77% float percentage. In total, 37.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.42 million shares (or 7.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $101.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.23 million shares, or about 3.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $51.3 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.13 million shares. This is just over 2.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.79 million, or 2.20% of the shares, all valued at about 23.71 million.