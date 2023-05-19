Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 3.16% Year-To-Date

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s traded shares stood at 2.01 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.49, to imply a decrease of -2.50% or -$0.76 in intraday trading. The U share’s 52-week high remains $58.62, putting it -98.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.22. The company has a valuation of $12.54B, with an average of 10.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Unity Software Inc. (U), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give U a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

After registering a -2.50% downside in the latest session, Unity Software Inc. (U) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.44 this Thursday, 05/18/23, dropping -2.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.53%, and 2.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.16%. Short interest in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) saw shorts transact 24.4 million shares and set a 3.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.00, implying an increase of 20.3% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $66.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, U has been trading -123.8% off suggested target high and 59.31% from its likely low.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Unity Software Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Unity Software Inc. (U) shares are -11.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 158.54% against 16.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 133.30% this quarter before jumping 178.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 55.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $518.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $550.13 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $297.04 million and $322.88 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 74.60% before jumping 70.40% in the following quarter.

U Dividends

Unity Software Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Unity Software Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

Unity Software Inc. insiders hold 11.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.90% of the shares at 82.20% float percentage. In total, 72.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Silver Lake Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 34.98 million shares (or 9.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.13 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. with 27.5 million shares, or about 7.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $892.1 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Unity Software Inc. (U) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 9.43 million shares. This is just over 2.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $269.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.8 million, or 2.33% of the shares, all valued at about 285.53 million.