This Week’s 42.69% Gain In VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Taught Us Something New

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s traded shares stood at 1.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.70, to imply an increase of 11.03% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The VVPR share’s 52-week high remains $2.47, putting it -252.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.23. The company has a valuation of $15.90M, with average of 741.75K shares over the past 3 months.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

After registering a 11.03% upside in the last session, VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7414 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 11.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 42.69%, and 79.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 185.79%. Short interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw shorts transact 0.22 million shares and set a 4.47 days time to cover.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

VVPR Dividends

VivoPower International PLC has its next earnings report out on February 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VivoPower International PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

VivoPower International PLC insiders hold 51.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.02% of the shares at 18.77% float percentage. In total, 9.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 43254.0 shares (or 0.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19031.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 27414.0 shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $6752.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 27588.0 shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17074.0