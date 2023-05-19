This Is A Time To Build A Position In YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.86, to imply a decrease of -0.18% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The YPF share’s 52-week high remains $13.11, putting it -20.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.82. The company has a valuation of $8.86B, with an average of 1.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), translating to a mean rating of 3.30. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give YPF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.88.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) trade information

After registering a -0.18% downside in the latest session, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.50 this Thursday, 05/18/23, dropping -0.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.40%, and -5.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.17%. Short interest in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) saw shorts transact 5.64 million shares and set a 2.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.52, implying an increase of 19.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $55.27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YPF has been trading -408.93% off suggested target high and 44.75% from its likely low.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing YPF Sociedad Anonima share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) shares are 42.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -31.24% against -20.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 37.50% this quarter before falling -42.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $4.53 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.72 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.63 billion and $4.86 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.70% before dropping -2.70% in the following quarter.

YPF Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.