There Has Been A -2.26% Decline For MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP). So What’s Next?

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.62, to imply a decrease of -2.26% or -$0.5 in intraday trading. The MP share’s 52-week high remains $42.84, putting it -98.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.21. The company has a valuation of $4.00B, with an average of 2.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for MP Materials Corp. (MP), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

After registering a -2.26% downside in the latest session, MP Materials Corp. (MP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.39 this Thursday, 05/18/23, dropping -2.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.45%, and -10.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.96%. Short interest in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) saw shorts transact 13.61 million shares and set a 5.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.45, implying an increase of 39.01% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $56.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MP has been trading -159.02% off suggested target high and -20.26% from its likely low.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MP Materials Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MP Materials Corp. (MP) shares are -35.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -55.95% against 9.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -79.10% this quarter before falling -61.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -29.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $77.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $93.59 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $143.56 million and $116.81 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -45.80% before dropping -19.90% in the following quarter.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corp. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MP Materials Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

MP Materials Corp. insiders hold 18.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.37% of the shares at 82.37% float percentage. In total, 67.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jhl Capital Group Llc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 28.57 million shares (or 16.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $805.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is QVT Financial LP with 13.5 million shares, or about 7.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $380.61 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MP Materials Corp. (MP) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF holds roughly 3.4 million shares. This is just over 1.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $118.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.25 million, or 1.83% of the shares, all valued at about 78.83 million.