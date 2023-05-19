There Has Been A -0.42% Decline For Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT). So What’s Next?

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.08, to imply a decrease of -0.42% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The ASRT share’s 52-week high remains $8.01, putting it -13.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.07. The company has a valuation of $394.64M, with an average of 2.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ASRT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Astra Space, Inc.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) trade information

After registering a -0.42% downside in the last session, Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.82 this Thursday, 05/18/23, dropping -0.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.57%, and 17.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 64.65%. Short interest in Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) saw shorts transact 9.59 million shares and set a 4.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.75, implying an increase of 27.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASRT has been trading -41.24% off suggested target high and -27.12% from its likely low.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Assertio Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) shares are 140.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -76.85% against 13.10%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -75.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

ASRT Dividends

Assertio Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Assertio Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.