Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Could Increase In Price By -11.68% Or More

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.34, to imply an increase of 11.37% or $3.2 in intraday trading. The SYM share’s 52-week high remains $32.17, putting it -2.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.75. The company has a valuation of $17.86B, with an average of 0.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 633.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Symbotic Inc. (SYM), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SYM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

After registering a 11.37% upside in the last session, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.85 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 11.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.01%, and 9.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 162.48%. Short interest in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) saw shorts transact 2.79 million shares and set a 5.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.83, implying a decrease of -1.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SYM has been trading -11.68% off suggested target high and 48.95% from its likely low.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Symbotic Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Symbotic Inc. (SYM) shares are 235.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -163.64% against 17.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 310.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $262.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $299.01 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $96.3 million and $244.41 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 172.40% before jumping 22.30% in the following quarter.

SYM Dividends

Symbotic Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Symbotic Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.