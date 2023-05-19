Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) Up 59.83% From 52-Week Low; YTD Jumps 95.50% – Here’s What To Do Now

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.29, to imply an increase of 4.69% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The LAB share’s 52-week high remains $2.62, putting it -14.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $172.83M, with an average of 0.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 239.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LAB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

After registering a 4.69% upside in the latest session, Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.39 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 4.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.23%, and 29.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 95.50%. Short interest in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) saw shorts transact 3.25 million shares and set a 17.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 61.83% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LAB has been trading -162.01% off suggested target high and -162.01% from its likely low.

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) estimates and forecasts

LAB Dividends

Standard BioTools Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Standard BioTools Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)’s Major holders

Standard BioTools Inc. insiders hold 2.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.70% of the shares at 66.17% float percentage. In total, 64.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caligan Partners, LP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.58 million shares (or 10.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Indaba Capital Management, L.P. with 7.45 million shares, or about 9.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $17.13 million.

We also have Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds roughly 3.73 million shares. This is just over 4.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.65 million, or 4.61% of the shares, all valued at about 8.39 million.