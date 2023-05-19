Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) After -471.43% Decline From High?

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s traded shares stood at 11.27 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.05. The CGC share’s 52-week high remains $6.00, putting it -471.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.02. The company has a valuation of $547.05M, with an average of 9.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), translating to a mean rating of 3.60. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 6 analyst(s) give CGC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1400 this Thursday, 05/18/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.96%, and -26.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.55%. Short interest in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) saw shorts transact 39.09 million shares and set a 7.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.02, implying an increase of 48.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.74 and $6.54 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CGC has been trading -522.86% off suggested target high and 29.52% from its likely low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canopy Growth Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shares are -74.51% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1,225.00% against 20.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 86.80% this quarter before jumping 96.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -18.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $72.46 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $75.41 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $83.83 million and $82.59 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -13.60% before dropping -8.70% in the following quarter.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 25 and May 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canopy Growth Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

Canopy Growth Corporation insiders hold 33.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.21% of the shares at 21.38% float percentage. In total, 14.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 10.42 million shares (or 2.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 8.11 million shares, or about 1.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $14.19 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 8.62 million shares. This is just over 1.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.92 million, or 0.76% of the shares, all valued at about 11.88 million.