SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS): Can A Stock Be Down -79.01% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.37, to imply a decrease of -3.12% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SHFS share’s 52-week high remains $30.47, putting it -8135.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $17.17M, with an average of 2.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 670.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SHFS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) trade information

After registering a -3.12% downside in the latest session, SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4450 this Thursday, 05/18/23, dropping -3.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.41%, and -26.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.01%. Short interest in SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) saw shorts transact 0.4 million shares and set a 1.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.50, implying an increase of 75.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $1.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHFS has been trading -305.41% off suggested target high and -305.41% from its likely low.

SHFS Dividends

SHF Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SHF Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS)’s Major holders

SHF Holdings Inc. insiders hold 63.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.68% of the shares at 40.56% float percentage. In total, 14.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Atalaya Capital Management, LP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.52 million shares (or 3.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ayrton Capital LLC with 1.18 million shares, or about 2.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.44 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF holds roughly 14145.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5287.0