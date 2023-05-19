San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s traded shares stood at 0.78 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.72, to imply a decrease of -8.47% or -$0.72 in intraday trading. The SJT share’s 52-week high remains $15.43, putting it -99.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.64. The company has a valuation of $399.30M, with an average of 0.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) trade information

After registering a -8.47% downside in the latest session, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.52 this Thursday, 05/18/23, dropping -8.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.51%, and -19.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.36%. Short interest in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) saw shorts transact 1.53 million shares and set a 1.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.50, implying an increase of 62.34% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $20.50 and $20.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SJT has been trading -165.54% off suggested target high and -165.54% from its likely low.

SJT Dividends

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has its next earnings report out between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 2.23, with the share yield ticking at 26.45% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s Major holders

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.03% of the shares at 19.03% float percentage. In total, 19.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.33 million shares (or 2.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is K2 Principal Fund, L.P. with 1.15 million shares, or about 2.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $12.13 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF and LoCorr Spectrum Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF holds roughly 1.33 million shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.1 million, or 0.22% of the shares, all valued at about 1.07 million.