Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Has Dropped -26.77% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s traded shares stood at 0.73 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.91, to imply a decrease of -7.16% or -$1.15 in intraday trading. The QFIN share’s 52-week high remains $25.49, putting it -70.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.47. The company has a valuation of $2.62B, with an average of 0.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 899.46K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give QFIN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.06.

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

After registering a -7.16% downside in the latest session, Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.19 this Thursday, 05/18/23, dropping -7.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.11%, and -18.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.77%. Short interest in Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) saw shorts transact 3.07 million shares and set a 4.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $190.29, implying an increase of 92.16% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $163.11 and $233.66 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QFIN has been trading -1467.14% off suggested target high and -993.96% from its likely low.

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Qifu Technology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) shares are 0.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.49% against 18.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.50% this quarter before jumping 23.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.71 billion.

QFIN Dividends

Qifu Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Qifu Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 4.48% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

Qifu Technology Inc. insiders hold 5.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.19% of the shares at 70.08% float percentage. In total, 66.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by OLP Capital Management Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 12.64 million shares (or 7.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $245.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. with 11.72 million shares, or about 7.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $227.3 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 4.2 million shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $85.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.78 million, or 1.12% of the shares, all valued at about 43.07 million.