Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Dropped -6.59% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s traded shares stood at 16.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.05, to imply an increase of 34.31% or $1.29 in intraday trading. The PHIO share’s 52-week high remains $12.27, putting it -142.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.11. The company has a valuation of $8.53M, with an average of 2.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 269.74K shares over the past 3 months.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

After registering a 34.31% upside in the last session, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.85 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 34.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.65%, and 23.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.13%. Short interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw shorts transact 29880.0 shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) shares are -6.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 265.25% against 13.10%.

PHIO Dividends

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Major holders

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. insiders hold 1.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.19% of the shares at 3.22% float percentage. In total, 3.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 14233.0 shares (or 0.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $79989.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 14280.0 shares, or about 0.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $80253.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 12878.0 shares. This is just over 1.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57487.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5511.0, or 0.48% of the shares, all valued at about 30200.0.