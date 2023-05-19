Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) Is Currently -12.08 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s traded shares stood at 2.99 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.67, to imply a decrease of -0.63% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The PACB share’s 52-week high remains $14.20, putting it -12.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.85. The company has a valuation of $3.16B, with an average of 3.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

After registering a -0.63% downside in the last session, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.85 this Thursday, 05/18/23, dropping -0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.28%, and 13.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 54.89%. Short interest in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) saw shorts transact 25.44 million shares and set a 7.56 days time to cover.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) shares are 13.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 9.42% against 10.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $40.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $46.33 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $35.47 million and $35.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.50% before jumping 30.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -9.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -57.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.00% annually.

PACB Dividends

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s Major holders

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. insiders hold 1.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.58% of the shares at 88.08% float percentage. In total, 86.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 27.75 million shares (or 11.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $351.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22.28 million shares, or about 8.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $282.23 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 14.73 million shares. This is just over 5.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $186.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.13 million, or 4.46% of the shares, all valued at about 141.02 million.