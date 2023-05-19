Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) Has Dropped -65.84% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.11, to imply an increase of 13.22% or $0.48 in intraday trading. The ORMP share’s 52-week high remains $13.73, putting it -234.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.81. The company has a valuation of $162.96M, with an average of 2.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 904.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ORMP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

After registering a 13.22% upside in the last session, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.14 this Thursday, 05/18/23, jumping 13.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 45.74%, and 80.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.84%. Short interest in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) saw shorts transact 0.52 million shares and set a 1.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying a decrease of -105.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ORMP has been trading 51.34% off suggested target high and 51.34% from its likely low.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) shares are -54.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 18.09% against 20.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 51.90% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $750k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $750k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $674k and $682k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.30% before jumping 10.00% in the following quarter.

ORMP Dividends

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Major holders

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 5.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.64% of the shares at 13.37% float percentage. In total, 12.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bml Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.36 million shares (or 3.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 0.49 million shares, or about 1.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $5.9 million.

We also have iShares Micro Cap ETF and ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 83182.0 shares. This is just over 0.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 76600.0, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about 0.92 million.