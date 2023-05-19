OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Could See A -3876.92% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.52, to imply a decrease of -0.48% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The ONCS share’s 52-week high remains $20.68, putting it -3876.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.47. The company has a valuation of $2.39M, with an average of 0.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ONCS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) trade information

After registering a -0.48% downside in the last session, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3100 this Thursday, 05/18/23, dropping -0.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -35.08%, and -47.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.90%. Short interest in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $110.00, implying an increase of 99.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $110.00 and $110.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ONCS has been trading -21053.85% off suggested target high and -21053.85% from its likely low.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) estimates and forecasts

ONCS Dividends

OncoSec Medical Incorporated has its next earnings report out on December 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s Major holders

OncoSec Medical Incorporated insiders hold 28.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.83% of the shares at 8.10% float percentage. In total, 5.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FNY Investment Advisers, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 3.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 57488.0 shares, or about 1.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.15 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 7517.0 shares. This is just over 0.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8118.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1003.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 1083.0.