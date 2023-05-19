OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2023, The Stock Is Down -81.68% YTD

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s traded shares stood at 1.74 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.20, to imply a decrease of -10.59% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The OP share’s 52-week high remains $7.00, putting it -3400.0% down since that peak but still an impressive -15.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.23. The company has a valuation of $4.96M, with an average of 0.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 477.84K shares over the past 3 months.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) trade information

After registering a -10.59% downside in the last session, OceanPal Inc. (OP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2500 this Thursday, 05/18/23, dropping -10.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.29%, and -34.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.68%. Short interest in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) saw shorts transact 0.38 million shares and set a 0.84 days time to cover.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

OceanPal Inc. (OP) estimates and forecasts

OP Dividends

OceanPal Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. OceanPal Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 196.66% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s Major holders

OceanPal Inc. insiders hold 5.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.94% of the shares at 3.12% float percentage. In total, 2.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Walleye Capital LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.09 million shares (or 4.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sabby Management, LLC with 0.96 million shares, or about 3.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.33 million.

We also have Royce Opportunity Fund and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OceanPal Inc. (OP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Royce Opportunity Fund holds roughly 52010.0 shares. This is just over 0.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57731.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5851.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 2976.0.